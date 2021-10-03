No. 11 Montana State routs Northern Colorado, extends win streak to four games
BOZEMAN — Montana State fielded a perfectly balanced offensive attack on Saturday. The Bobcats piled up a season-high 552 yards -- with both the passing and rushing game accounting for an even 276 yards -- as No. 11 MSU rolled to a 40-7 victory over Northern Colorado at Bobcat Stadium to improve to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference and extended its win streak to four games. Photo Gallery can be found here.www.montanasports.com
