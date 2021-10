Arguably the biggest release this fall, we take a look at the famed shooter before it hits the stores on October the 7th. Let me tell you something, it tons of fun!. Far Cry 6 looks to tread a thin line between telling a harrowing story about dictatorship and family, yet include fun and silly gameplay elements. Although some games have pulled it off, will Far Cry 6 manage to strike the perfect balance? There’s no doubt that the game looks beautiful on the PS5 so we have decided to capture some gameplay for you to feast on whilst waiting for the game to drop. Check out the footage below which sees the protagonist blowing up battleships! Pretty rad!

