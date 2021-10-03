CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages. It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12.

Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Pelosi forced to cancel event in Rome amid protests over COVID vaccines

With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a “Green Pass” that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome’s streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like climate change but had to cancel a separate planned event due to the protests. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.
PROTESTS
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Report sheds new light on Pennsylvania lawmaker’s role in Trump election denial

A version of this story first appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. A newly released congressional report on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure the U.S. Department of Justice and overturn the 2020 election prominently highlights a Pennsylvania lawmaker who is a close Trump ally, and who was in the vanguard […] The post Report sheds new light on Pennsylvania lawmaker’s role in Trump election denial appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
