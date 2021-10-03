CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Intro to Services Oriented Architecture for Internal Tools

By Jesse Orshan
hackernoon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike it did at Amazon, implementing an SOA across your products and data sources will unlock the power of internal tooling. An SOA allows developers to seamlessly and consistently build dashboards, workflow automations, asynchronous tasks, and more.

Controlling the Quality of Your Software Product

Quality is one of the most important features that applies not only to the product but to every stage of its delivery. Testing the software product is an important part of development because even minor errors can affect the effectiveness and success of a whole project. The introduction and use of metrics are essential for improving control over the development process, and in particular over the testing process. Bugs need to be reported per month on all possible environments (Staging, Development, Production) in components. The average time in status and the average number of times in the status are used to identify bottlenecks.
SOFTWARE
