An Intro to Services Oriented Architecture for Internal Tools

Quality is one of the most important features that applies not only to the product but to every stage of its delivery. Testing the software product is an important part of development because even minor errors can affect the effectiveness and success of a whole project. The introduction and use of metrics are essential for improving control over the development process, and in particular over the testing process. Bugs need to be reported per month on all possible environments (Staging, Development, Production) in components. The average time in status and the average number of times in the status are used to identify bottlenecks.

