These NFL starting quarterbacks played poorly enough in Week 5 to consider being benched. An NFL team is only as good as its starting quarterback allows them to be. Though there are other factors that go into winning and losing, the play of the man under center allows a team to either sink or swim. For some franchises, it is abundantly clear that they have got their guy. As for those who cannot agree with that logic, that is a tough place reside in. When a team’s starting quarterback cannot be trusted, it is hard to build a winning culture in the long run.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO