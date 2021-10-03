Live on the Edge of Computing

Physical reservoir computing utilizes a physical system as a computational resource. This nontraditional computing technique can be computationally powerful, without the need of costly training. Here, a Hopf oscillator is implemented as a reservoir computer by using a node-based architecture; however, this implementation does not use delayed feedback lines. This reservoir computer is still powerful, but it is considerably simpler and cheaper to implement as a physical Hopf oscillator. A non-periodic stochastic masking procedure is applied for this reservoir computer following the time multiplexing method. Due to the presence of noise, the Euler–Maruyama method is used to simulate the resulting stochastic differential equations that represent this reservoir computer. An analog electrical circuit is built to implement this Hopf oscillator reservoir computer experimentally. The information processing capability was tested numerically and experimentally by performing logical tasks, emulation tasks, and time series prediction tasks. This reservoir computer has several attractive features, including a simple design that is easy to implement, noise robustness, and a high computational ability for many different benchmark tasks. Since limit cycle oscillators model many physical systems, this architecture could be relatively easily applied in many contexts.

