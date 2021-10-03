CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top-ranked Sam Houston pulls out 21-20 win over Lumberjacks

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 8 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) -- Trapper Pannell ran for a 4-yard touchdown to complete a fourth-quarter comeback and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston edged Stephen F. Austin 21-20 on Saturday. The Bearkats, playing without banged-up starting quarterback Eric Schmid, got a 26-yard TD pass from Keegan Shoemaker to Ife Adeyi then took advantage of a short field following a Lumberjacks punt from the end zone in driving for the go-ahead score.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

FCS Top 25: Sam Houston slight No. 1 over South Dakota State

(Stats Perform) -- Sam Houston remained No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, but by the slimmest possible margin. The defending national champion's hold on the top spot has dropped slightly each week since the preseason. In the new national media poll, one point separated the Bearkats from second-ranked South Dakota State - 1,201 to 1,200.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beaumont Enterprise

5 takeaways from LU's loss to top-ranked Sam Houston

The Lamar University football team suffered another blowout loss on Saturday, this time coming at the hands of No. 1 Sam Houston at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. The Cardinals fell behind early and never threatened a comeback in the 41-7 loss to the Bearkats. With Lamar now falling back under .500 at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the WAC-ASUN Challenge, here are five takeaways from the Cardinals conference-opening loss to Sam Houston.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Sam Houston
Yardbarker

Johnny Manziel reacts to Texas A&M’s huge win over Alabama

Texas A&M knocked off Alabama on Saturday night in College Station, and Johnny Manziel loved it. Johnny Football attended the game to watch his alma mater take on the Crimson Tide. The Aggies looked good from the start and held a 24-10 halftime lead. Even though they blew the lead and allowed Alabama to regain the lead, the Aggies still won 41-38 on a last-second field goal, which made the fans go nuts.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumberjacks#College Football#American Football#Fcs#Ap#Td#Patriot League#Asun Wac Challenge
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road loss at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama lost to Texas A&M, 41-38, on Saturday at Kyle Field. Shortly after the road loss to the Aggies, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 5-1 on the year. “Obviously, this is a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Week 7 USA TODAY Coaches Poll released

A few of the mighty have fallen. The biggest shocker coming out of Week 6 was top-ranked Alabama falling to Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday night. So far, it’s the biggest upset of the college football season. No. 4 Penn State also suffered its first loss of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Latest Crushing Loss

The Detroit Lions fell to 0-5 this afternoon, losing yet another heartbreaker. Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph sent Detroit home losers with a walk-off 54-yard field goal. Mind you, this is moments after the Lions took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds to play. After D’Andre Swift scored on a...
NFL
WJFW-TV

Edgar shuts out Abbotsford in the second half to secure Week 8 win

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Abbotsford - Both the Abbotsford Falcons and Edgar Wildcats put on a clinic on offense in the first half. But after Abbotsford took the lead mid-way through the second quarter, Edgar marched back down the field and never looked back. The Wildcats kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the second half to win 30-16.
ABBOTSFORD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy