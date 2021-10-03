CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Warmth

By Courtney Aitken
 8 days ago

Air Quality (as of 11:30PM) GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas. “Local Summer” will continue into the weekend as high pressure dominates the region and suppresses the marine layer. Expect coastal highs in the 70s for the next few days before cooling down out of the weekend. The pattern will shift a bit next week enhancing the onshore flow and bringing in a cooler air mass. Eventually, some rain is likely headed for California with a slight chance locally by the end of next week.

kion546.com

