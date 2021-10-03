Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Logan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Logan and central Scott Counties through 845 PM CDT At 809 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oliver, or near Waldron, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waldron... Oliver Winfield... Hon Elm Park MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
