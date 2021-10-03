CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession

By WBRC Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say a Lincoln man was was killed in a motorcycle crash while escorting a funeral procession. Authorities say 67-year-old Larry Darnell Williams was escorting a procession with other riders on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Williams left the procession and made a U-Turn on Short 19th Street to get a phone forgotten at the church. Another motorcycle driver who was traveling in the left lane was unable to stop in time after Williams turned left from the right lane. Williams died on the scene.

Enga Sturns
7d ago

Please keep my daughter and her siblings and entire family in your prayers...this was her father who was killed yesterday Thank you in advance!

Shirley S Dawkins
7d ago

God Protect This Family From Anything That Wasn't Sent By You! My heartfelt condolences. I just lost my Dad 8/21/21

KEISHA NEALY
7d ago

That's so Horrible Y'all, n People Don't Have Respect for That Dead Anymore, n So Saddened For His Family, My Deepest Condolences

