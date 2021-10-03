CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Brian Robinson Enjoyed Old School Alabama Football

By Kirk McNair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Robinson said it felt like “old school Alabama football.” It was a ground pound for much of the afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday as the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide defeated No. 12 Ole Miss, 42-21. Robinson had new career highs for rushing carries with 36, rushing yards with...

