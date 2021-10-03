Brian Robinson Enjoyed Old School Alabama Football

Alabama football and Thanksgiving have a similar theme. We know certain meals are foundational at Thanksgiving. People equate a good menu with seeing dressing (with cranberry sauce), ham/turkey, mashed potatoes, greens, macaroni ‘n’ cheese, and a casserole. If any of these are absent from the table, then it does not feel like Thanksgiving. A successful game plan for the Crimson Tide works the same way. Before Nick Saban arrived in 2007, the foundation for Alabama was a power running game and a fearsome defense. Whether it was Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, Gene Stallings, or others, coaches for the Crimson Tide believed in running the ball. Coach Bryant would pound the ball until the opponent proved it could stop the Tide’s attack.

