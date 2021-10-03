CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two reasons to watch Defiance at Sacramento Republic

By Dave Clark
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat once were just road woes are plainly woes now. Tacoma Defiance dropped their last five matches, plummeting from a high of second place in the Pacific Division all the way to sixth. The only way out is to beat the teams below them, wherever they face each other, beat the teams above them when at home, and get a couple draws on the road.

Doom Discussion October 2021: Lucky

The New England Revolution have not only already made the playoffs but have already clinched first in the Eastern Conference, they currently sit 18 points ahead of the next nearest team in the east, Nashville and will almost certainly win the Supporter's Shield. Credit to Bruce Arena and the Revolution where credit is due, they've put together one hell of a season so far and are on track to rack up the most points in a single season for any team in MLS history, that doesn't come around by accident. Bruce Arena is one of the best MLS coaches precisely because he can coax these sorts of performances out of his teams; getting both young upstarts and veteran players motivated in the right way. However, there's more than one little caveat to this particular result, but the big one is the gap between east and west in terms of talent and ambition and the fact that (in part due to the pandemic) very little cross-conference play has occurred this year. Most MLS fans are probably aware that the Western Conference is typically the stronger of the two conferences in the last 10 years or so, ccasionally this isn't the case, but usually when east and west clash, it's the west that wins out. It's worth noting that it's not just the Western Conference teams tend to be better, they tend to be more competitive from top to bottom of the conference, even when it's a good team against bad teams a win in the west is never a given because the competition is just that much more fierce. As examples of this east/west dynamic this season the two most consistent teams in each conference,the Sounders and the Revolution both played one away game to teams in the opposing conference against teams that are fairly bad by the standards of the other conference; the Sounders went into Columbus and won 2-1 against the Crew who currently sit in 10th while the Revolution lost to FC Dallas who currently sit in 11th. There are just frankly more punching bags in the east than there in the west, there are 4 teams in the east currently with double digit negative goal differentials, with hapless FC Cincinnati have a -24 goal differential, only two teams in the west have that problem, Houston and Austin. To add some more evidence, the points difference between 7th and last in the east is 20 points, the difference in the west is 13 points. Assuming that the Revolution win the Supporter's Shield this year, that means 7 of the last 12 years since the Sounders joined the league an Eastern Conference team will have won the Supporter's Shield. The evidence, however you slice it is pretty clear right now: it's easier to win the Supporter's Shield in the east than it is in the west.
sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: community player ratings form

Your Seattle Sounders were on one from the jump. Pressure from Jimmy Medranda high up the field created the turnover that led to Cristian Roldan’s opener. From there, it was the João Paulo Show as a deft touch (which I think was very intentional, Kasey) set up Medranda’s pile driver, and a solo run from midfield that I will never forget capped the scoring. And that was all in one half.
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Protect NWSL Players

Plenty happened this weekend, but none of it stacks up next to the wake left in the soccer world by the public revelations around Paul Riley’s abuses and those still felt from other abusers in NWSL and around the country and world. There are lots of stories about these issues below. I encourage you to read them and better understand the horrors that many outside of the brightest lights have had to endure just to try to play soccer. If the subjects of abuse and harassment are triggering for you, there’s plenty of other stuff here as well. Protect your peace, and the peace of others.
Major Link Soccer: Merritt Paulson apologizes in an open letter

Just keep relieving the goal. Before MLS Week 29, the Seattle Sounders had already scored plenty of potential AT&T Goal of the Year candidates in 2021. “I’m actually speechless”: Seattle Sounders hail Joao Paulo golazo vs. Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com. MLS. There’s no place for fan violence in the game....
sounderatheart.com

Supporters' Shield - So you're telling me there's a chance!

The New England Revolution have put together an incredible season by any standard. They have 20 wins in 29 games. It is ironic that Bruce Arena is having one of his best seasons while playing on turf. Can we sit him down and force him to watch his smug slightly-younger self going on and on and on about the evils of turf? Can we ... arghh ... I digress. The Revs are a very good team and, after their match during the final weekend of September, they possessed a 16-point lead in the Supporters' Shield race - 17 points ahead of Seattle. That is a HUGE lead at such a late point in the season ... but is it insurmountable?
sounderatheart.com

Five things we liked about Sounders shutting out the Rapids at home

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders came into Sunday night’s match with the Colorado Rapids with a few objectives. On the heels of two impressive road victories, the Sounders had already tied their franchise record for most road wins in a season. But there was still a Lumen-sized monkey on their proverbial backs.
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Rapids: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders put the final touches on a grueling stretch of 7 games in 23 days by dispatching the third-place Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday at Lumen Field. João Paulo scored a serious Goal of the Year candidate and assisted on a Jimmy Medranda goal, while Cristian Roldan also picked up a goal and an assist.
sounderatheart.com

Postgame Pontifications: Fun is back

SEATTLE — Through 60 minutes or so, you could be forgiven if you felt as though you were watching a time-warped reality on Sunday that caused the Seattle Sounders to play like the team that spun, back-heeled and flicked their way to the 2014 Supporters’ Shield. Here was nominal No....
sounderatheart.com

Stefan Frei is enjoying another potentially historic season

SEATTLE — Given that he’s missed more than half the season with an injury that led to him going on blood-thinners, it’s perhaps understandable that Stefan Frei’s performance has flown a bit under the radar. But after posting another shutout on Sunday against one of the league’s top teams and making several impressive saves along the way, it’s probably worth taking some extra time to appreciate how well he’s played this year.
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Canada gets historic result at Estadio Azteca

To commemorate 150 years, Continental Tire is gifting $150,000 to the incredibly passionate fans of MLS, the Club Supporters Groups. Major League Soccer and Continental Tire Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal | Continental Tire. NWSL/WoSo. Across the National Women’s Soccer League, a group of long-marginalized players are speaking with one voice,...
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Yet more past abuse comes to light in women’s soccer

Everyone gets a black eye (so to speak) from this nonsense. LA Galaxy, LAFC release condemns fan violence at El Trafico matches - LAG Confidential. The separation, the distance, the not knowing and the helplessness: these were the feelings weighing down on the Commonwealth Bank Matildas defender for months as her best friend, Rebekah Stott, battled with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on the other side of the world. Stotty and Steph: an eternal friendship forged in football | W-League.
sounderatheart.com

NWSL players have been shouting. It’s time to listen.

In a press conference that OL Reign held on Friday morning, veteran players Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock summarized the feeling of NWSL players across the league after such a solemn few days. “You just have a cloud of sadness that comes over you,” Fishlock shared. “Because the reality of it is: it could have been any one of us.”
sounderatheart.com

Sounders Training Notebook: Say hello Seattle Sunshine

TUKWILA, Wash. — After two days off, the Seattle Sounders returned to training at Starfire on Wednesday, welcomed by the usual intermittent downpours that signal that fall is truly here. The dour weather made for some slick, wet conditions as the Sounders prepared for their match Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Italy’s unbeaten run comes to end against Spain

But the highlight is likely to be “Steelheads Alley,” named for the 1946 Seattle Negro League team, and Metier Brewing, the state’s first black-owned brewery. It will be located between the year-round restaurant and event space. Seattle Mariners plan to expand game-day experience at the old Pyramid Brewing site | king5.com.
sounderatheart.com

Five things we want to see when Sounders host the Whitecaps

The last time the Vancouver Whitecaps came to town, things didn’t quite go as expected. Despite coming into the game on some awful form, the Whitecaps gave the Sounders all they could handle and pulled out a 2-2 tie. This time, however, the Whitecaps are playing pretty well. Maybe that’s just what the Sounders need.
sounderatheart.com

Match Fitness: Back in these streets

Before I jump in, I just want to acknowledge the conflict I feel in writing an admittedly frivolous column about player fashion and style in the midst of NWSL and the broader soccer world/world-at-large’s reckoning with abuse and reprehensible behavior from those in positions of power, and the refusal to act to stop it by so many more. I hope that in continuing to write about and highlight the players from OL Reign in this series, I am working to celebrate those individuals, bringing attention to their humanity and personhood away from the field.
SEATTLE, WA

