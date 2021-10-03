CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Bruins vs Arizona State football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
In one of the most intriguing games of the week, Chip Kelly and his No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1) will host a talented and dangerous Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) team led by coach Herm Edwards in prime time when this Week 5 Pac-12 finale helps wrap up the week in college football. This game kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET from Rose Bowl Stadium with a live TV broadcast on FS1.

