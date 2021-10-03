Giving the gift of music: Class of 1970 creates Westerly High Music Hall of Fame
WESTERLY — Members of Westerly High School's Class of 1970 are getting ready to rock and roll their way into the history books. Again. The same class that protested the Vietnam War by organizing a school walkout in 1969, with a "Moratorium to End the War" demonstration in Wilcox Park in the fall of its senior year, and the same class that demanded the high school dress code be abolished, has pulled out all the bells and whistles once more.www.thewesterlysun.com
