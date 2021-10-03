CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Who's in? Final day scramble for AL wild cards

By The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LH3ou_0cFQwuce00
Red Sox Nationals Baseball Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez (5) celebrates his two-run home run with Bobby Dalbec, second from right, and Travis Shaw (23) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is at from left. The Red Sox won 5-3.(AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

WILD FINISH

Red Sox ace Chris Sale takes the mound in Washington with a chance to pitch Boston into the postseason. A win would ensure the Red Sox host Tuesday’s AL wild-card game -- they own a tiebreaker with the Yankees after winning the season series 10-9 -- but Boston is still assured at least a tiebreaker game Monday with a loss to the last-place Nationals.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are tied with Boston for the top AL wild card and can also clinch a spot by beating 100-win Tampa Bay. If the Yankees win and the Red Sox lose, the wild-card game would come to the Bronx on Tuesday. New York is also assured at least another game Monday if it loses.

The Blue Jays and Mariners each need to win and get help. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and homer-happy Toronto is a game behind Boston and New York entering its finale against Baltimore and can force a tiebreaker game Monday with a win over the O’s and a loss by either the Red Sox or Yankees.

Seattle was 1 ½ games back entering its game late Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Any two-way tie for the second wild card would be settled by a one-game tiebreaker Monday. A three- or four-way tie gets more complicated.

-In the event of a three-way tie for the two wild cards, two of the teams (dubbed Clubs A and B) will play a one-game playoff Monday, with the winner advancing to the wild-card game and the loser forced on the road to face Club C. The winner of that game gets the other wild card. Teams get to pick whether to be Club A, B or C in this scenario based on head-to-head outcomes this year.

-If there’s a three-way tie for the second wild-card spot, Clubs A and B play a win-or-go-home game Monday, and the winner plays another do-or-die game the next day against Club C for entry into the actual wild-card game.

-A four-way tie would result in a pair of Game 163s on Monday, with two teams advancing to Tuesday’s wild-card game.

KERSHAW OUT

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is out again because of an issue with his left forearm, likely sidelining him for the rest of the year.

The 33-year-old Kershaw earned his first World Series ring last season and hoped to help the playoff-bond Dodgers defend their title this October. But a day after he exited after only 1 2/3 innings, he was put on the injured list.

Asked if Kershaw will pitch again this season, manager Dave Roberts said, “I don’t think so. There’s always a chance, but right now where we’re at, we’re going to proceed with that mindset.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner missed 57 games from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13 because of a forearm injury.

FINAL TIME

Cleveland plays for the last time as the Indians, the team’s name since 1915 when Shoeless Joe Jackson roamed their outfield.

The club will be called the Guardians next season. The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.

José Ramírez and his teammates will play at Texas in the regular-season finale.

ROCKIE TOP

Colorado has decided to make Bill Schmidt its permanent general manager after he took over the job on an interim bases in May.

“After five months, it became increasingly clear that Bill was the right person to lead this franchise forward,” Rockies president and chief operating officer Greg Feasel said. “He came into a challenging situation and quickly impacted the play on and off the field.”

The Rockies began the year in turmoil, having traded franchise star Nolan Arenado to St. Louis in the offseason, and were 9-17 after April. Schmidt was named interim GM when Jeff Bridich resigned.

Colorado hasn’t had a losing month since May and is .500 since the All-Star break. While still a distant fourth in the NL West, they are only 3 1/2 games behind the once-contending San Diego Padres in the division.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Bill Schmidt
Person
Jeff Bridich
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Homer
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
Reuters

Yankees sweep Red Sox to take AL wild-card lead

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the host Boston Red Sox with a 6-3 win Sunday that broke a tie for the top American League wild-card spot. Judge was given new life after foul-tipping a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Cards#The Red Sox#Yankees#The Blue Jays#Mariners#Seattle#The Los Angeles Angels#Club C#Club A#Clubs A
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the prize for baseball’s top pitchers.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Yankees Lead Tight AL Wild-Card Race over Red Sox, M's

The New York Yankees recorded their ninth consecutive game with four runs or more Thursday, knocking off Toronto and retaining the lead in a tight AL Wild Card race over Boston and Seattle. The Bronx Bombers lit up the scoreboard as Aaron Judge went 2-3, including a 455-foot homer (his 38th of the season), on the way to a 6-2 drubbing of the Blue Jays.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Believe it — Mariners just moved into a tie for AL’s second wild card

The Mariners in playoff position? You better believe it. Having Thursday off didn’t stop Seattle from climbing in the American League playoff race, as the Mariners (89-70) have moved into a tie for the second wild card with Boston (89-70) after the Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 on Thursday night.
MLB
NJ.com

AL Wild Card: What’s at stake for Yankees vs. Rays on Sunday

Toronto 90-71 Win and they’re in: The Yankees haven’t locked up a spot in the American League Wild Card Game yet, but it would happen if they simply defeated the Rays. Clinch home-field advantage: The most ideal scenario for the Yankees would be to beat the Rays, and for the Red Sox to lose to the Nationals. That would set Yankee Stadium as the destination for Tuesday night’s wild-card game vs. Boston.
MLB
Asbury Park Press

Yankees playoff scenarios: AL wild card chances, tiebreakers on final day of season

For the New York Yankees, 161 games of this 2021 season weren't enough to guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. And Sunday's Game No. 162 might not be enough either. Thanks to two consecutive losses to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday and Saturday, the Yankees find themselves in a battle with three other teams – the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners – for the two American League wild-card spots.
MLB
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
52K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy