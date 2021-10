In going through my collection of D.C.-related books the other day, I came across another guide book to the city. I have often written about different ones – from those that were cobbled together by writers who had never visited the city, or those who managed to turn a brief visit into a chapter in a travelogue to those written by long-time residents of the city. The one I found is a little different. While the writer, Charles Melville Pepper, had indeed lived in the city for many years as a correspondent for the Chicago Tribune, this book, somewhat misleadingly titled Every-day Life in Washington, is more a compilation of descriptions of the city Pepper collected.

