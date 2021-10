As Christ followers, we all have our personal testimonies don’t we? That is the personal testimony of our lives, of how we came to the saving knowledge of our Savior Jesus Christ. We know that all the TESTS that we’ve had to endure in our lives as sinners apart from Christ, have turned into a TESTIMONY. Now in our newfound Relationship with Christ our Lord, it is to bring God glory and point back to Jesus when we share it with others who ask. In fact the Bible says in (1 Peter 3:15) “but sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, be ready to give a defense to everyone who ask you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear;”

