While Splatoon 3 is currently the next hot thing in competitive squid-kid ink battles, Splatoon 2 is still slowly racking up one update after another, and it just hit version 5.5.0. This update, available now, is a fairly sizable one that tweaks a large assortment of weapons and squishes a whole bunch of bugs. You can read the full patch notes here, but here’s the gist: Nintendo made very slight tweaks to the damage output of several weapons, altered the points requirements for a few specials, and knocked out a glitch in two maps (Inkblot Art Academy and Skipper Pavillion) that allowed crafty players to navigate into the other side’s base.

