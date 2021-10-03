CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Twitter reacts to Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland no contest after clash of heads at UFC Fight Night 193

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJjS3_0cFQwD6l00

Kevin Holland continued to fall on hard times Saturday with a no contest against Kyle Daukaus in the UFC Fight Night 193 co-main event.

Daukaus (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Holland (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) was deemed a no contest after an accidental clash of heads in the first round disrupted the action. Daukaus managed to choke Holland out, but after review from referee Dan Miragliotta of the replay, the middleweight bout was deemed a no contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Daukaus vs. Holland at UFC Fight Night 193.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

Bloody Elbow

Matthew Wells

UFC

UFC Face Swap

Bloody Elbow

Dan Tom

Yves Edwards

Ryan Clark

Jon Anik

Steven Kelliher

Jonathan Snowden

Kenny Florian

Sodiq Yusuff

MMA Junkie

Jon Anik

UFC

Daniel Cormier

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Kevin Holland says Kyle Daukaus deserved the win: ‘As far as I’m concerned, he knocked me out and choked me out in one fight’

Kevin Holland will leave UFC Vegas 38 with a no-contest on his resume, but he actually believes Kyle Daukaus got the better of him despite how their co-main event fight ended. The controversy came during the opening round when both fighters stepped in to throw a strike and the top of Daukaus’ head came crashing into Holland, who was immediately stunned and knocked to the ground. Replays showed it was an accidental clash of heads but Holland took the brunt of the blow and was left defending himself from strikes and submissions after referee Dan Miragliotta saw the foul but decided not to pause the action.
UFC
Outsider.com

UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Takes Down Thief After Running Him Down on Foot

If there’s one person you don’t want to steal from, it’s likely a professionally trained UFC fighter. Although, in this case, you don’t even want to steal around them. One person learned this lesson when they attempted to steal near UFC middleweight competitor, Kevin Holland. He has been fighting since 2015 and has competed for the Bellator MMA, King of the Cage, and Legacy Fighting Alliance in the past.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Anik
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Chris Leben
Person
Eryk Anders
Person
Kenny Florian
Person
Sodiq Yusuff
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38 results: Santos edges out Walker, Daukaus win vs. Holland overturned on replay

The UFC Vegas 38 main card just closed out with the #5 ranked light heavyweight, Thiago Santos, winning a unanimous decision over the #10 ranked, Johnny Walker. Nobody was really ever hurt in this fight as there was ample respect being shown on both sides. When the fighters did let it go, it was pretty exhilarating for as long as it lasted. Earning three scores of 48-47 breaks up a three-fight losing skid for Thiago.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Kyle Daukaus would be foolish not to ‘follow the blueprint’ to beat Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38

Kyle Daukaus was surprised when he got the call with an offer to face Kevin Holland in a fight that would eventually become the co-main event at UFC Vegas 38. With a 1-2 record thus far in his UFC career, Daukaus acknowledges that he hasn’t looked his best since joining the roster but he’s also confident that given enough time, he’ll prove he belongs among the best of the best at middleweight.
UFC
mmanews.com

Holland Admits Daukaus Won Their Fight Based On Street Rules

Despite their fight at UFC Vegas 38 being ruled a no contest, as far as Kevin Holland is concerned, Kyle Daukaus defeated him twice in one night. After riding into 2021 off the back of five remarkable wins last year, Holland’s hype train had about as much momentum as it could have. However, two comfortable defeats to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson damaged the 28-year-old’s stock and raised questions over his ability to defend takedowns.
UFC
Bleacher Report

UFC's Kevin Holland Discusses Involvement in Stopping Alleged Carjacking in Texas

UFC fighter Kevin Holland had a wild fight Saturday at UFC Las Vegas 38, but that wasn't the highlight of his weekend. Holland fought Kyle Daukaus to a no-contest after sustaining an accidental headbutt in a controversial ending. Things got even wilder Monday morning, as Holland told TMZ Sports that he thwarted an alleged carjacking by tracking down the accused thief in his car and subduing the suspect until police in Saginaw, Texas arrived.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#The Ufc Apex#Fightodds#Mrmwells#Hendrickstan#Rnc
Bleacher Report

5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 193

UFC Fight Night 193 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and the event paved a way for some pretty interesting matchup possibilities. The card was topped by a clash between light heavyweight contenders, and former title challenger Thiago Santos picked up a decision win over the hot-and-cold Johnny Walker. It wasn't a particularly dazzling win, but it was sorely needed, as he was riding a trio of losses to Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy