Twitter reacts to Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland no contest after clash of heads at UFC Fight Night 193

Kevin Holland continued to fall on hard times Saturday with a no contest against Kyle Daukaus in the UFC Fight Night 193 co-main event.

Daukaus (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Holland (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) was deemed a no contest after an accidental clash of heads in the first round disrupted the action. Daukaus managed to choke Holland out, but after review from referee Dan Miragliotta of the replay, the middleweight bout was deemed a no contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Daukaus vs. Holland at UFC Fight Night 193.

