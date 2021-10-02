CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB roundup: Lowe homers three times as Rays prevent Yankees from clinching playoff berth

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees on Saturday that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot. With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery instead was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a pair of early three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King.

