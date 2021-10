The Calgary Flames are back in the Pacific Division this season. To get everyone reacquainted with the new divisional foes, we’re previewing every team. For every team, there’s one team or building that absolutely flummoxes them. For the Flames, it’s the Anaheim Ducks and the Honda Center. While the Flames have finally, mercifully, broken their lengthy skid in Orange County, part of that might be because of the transformation of the Ducks into a team that’s just not especially good.

