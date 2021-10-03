CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 193 results: Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus declared a no-contest after accidental clash of heads

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
LAS VEGAS – An unfortunate situation led to no winner in the Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus middleweight bout.

The fight was declared a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads led to Holland (21-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC) getting badly rocked and then shortly after submitted by Daukaus (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC).

The bout served as the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 193 in Las Vegas. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.

It was a competitive contest up until the clash of heads. Both fighters were landing good shots and Holland was doing a good job at defending Daukaus’ takedowns.

Halfway through the round, both fighters went in for a takedown, and the two collided heads, with Daukaus’s forehead smashing into Holland’s chin.

Holland was visibly hurt from the clash, as he fell face-first to the canvas. Daukaus immediately jumped on him and followed up with ground-and-pound. The referee hesitated to stop the fight due to the illegal shot, but allowed the action to continue.

Holland seemed to briefly recover, but Daukaus was all over him with submission attempts. Daukaus eventually worked his way to the back and tapped out Holland with a rear-naked choke.

The commission officials and referees present gathered and discussed the head clash after the conclusion of the fight, as they reviewed the replay. They deemed it an accidental headbutt and ruled it was a no-contest result.

Holland entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak, which had snapped a five-fight unbeaten run that marked an impressive 2020 campaign. Daukaus was also hoping to get back in his winning ways, as he was coming off a decision loss to Phil Hawes back in May.

Up-to-date UFC Fight Night 193 results:

  • Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus ends in no contest (accidental clash of heads) – Round 1, 3:43
  • Niko Price def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Krzysztof Jotko def. Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Jared Gordon def. Joe Solecki via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Karol Rosa def. Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Stephanie Egger def. Shanna Young via TKO (elbow) – Round 2, 2:22

UFC Fight Night 193: Best photos from Las Vegas

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

