Mendon and White Pigeon played in a five-set classic Tuesday that was decided in the fifth by only a two point edge. The Chiefs took the first two games 25-22 and 25-17, looking for the upset. The Hornets narrowly stayed alive with a 26-24 win in the third, then cruised 25-11 in the fourth. The decisive fifth set went to Mendon 15-13, keeping the Hornets unbeaten in Southwest 10 play.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO