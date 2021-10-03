CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

K-State falls short of #4 Oklahoma

JC Post
JC Post
 8 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State had its chances, but was unable to come out on top against #4 ranked Oklahoma Saturday. The Sooners held off K-State 37-31. Wildcats' quarterback Skylar Thompson made an unexpected return to the field Saturday, having not played since the first quarter of K-State's second game of the season against Southern Illinois. His return clearly uplifted the Wildcat offense, leading them to 420 yards of total offense and a career-high 29 completions.

JC Post

Lady Jay tennis player qualifies for state

The Lady Jay tennis team competed in their Regional Tennis Tournament in Topeka on Friday and Saturday. Abby Ratts, competing in singles for the Lady Jays, qualified for the 6A State Tennis tournament by finishing in 6th place. In the first round, Ratts won her first match over Derby in...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Hughes Announces Fall Baseball Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State will host a pair of fall exhibition games in addition to its annual ALS Halloween Game and Fall World Series at Tointon Family Stadium, fourth-year head coach Pete Hughes announced Thursday. The Wildcats’ first exhibition contest is set for Friday, October 15 against Omaha at 6...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Some Big 12 rivalries will continue

The Big 12 will still have some longstanding rivalries once Texas and Oklahoma split for the Southeastern Conference. Century-old games like Kansas versus Kansas State and Baylor versus TCU remain. There is also Farmageddon between Iowa State and Kansas State that will be played for the 105th season in a row October 16. That is the same day Baylor hosts No. 10 BYU. The Cougars, fifth-ranked Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will be Big 12 teams within two to three seasons.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

K-State’s Lee Named to 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Team

MANHATTAN, Kansas – For the second straight season, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee was recognized by the Big 12 Conference’s women’s basketball coaches as a unanimous selection to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 team in an announcement on Wednesday. Lee, a 2022 All-America candidate, enters her junior season as the top...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

