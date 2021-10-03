I.C.A.R.E. conducts reading program

I.C.A.R.E. That YOU Read Project will enhance & encourage reading skills of Pre-K through 5th grades in local elementary schools. Each month doing the school year, a student in each grade level Pre-K through 5th grade, will be awarded an age-appropriate book from our organization. Students receiving a book, will be honored by having the book presented at the school in a group setting. Each book will have an “I.C.A.R.E. That YOU Read Sticker” and a Bookmark. The first distribution of books will began October.