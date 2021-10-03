CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I.C.A.R.E. conducts reading program

JC Post
JC Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I.C.A.R.E. That YOU Read Project will enhance & encourage reading skills of Pre-K through 5th grades in local elementary schools. Each month doing the school year, a student in each grade level Pre-K through 5th grade, will be awarded an age-appropriate book from our organization. Students receiving a book, will be honored by having the book presented at the school in a group setting. Each book will have an “I.C.A.R.E. That YOU Read Sticker” and a Bookmark. The first distribution of books will began October.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Free Lance-Star

IN THE CLASSROOM: Freemasons' donation supports school's reading program

Members of Spotsylvania Masonic Lodge No. 26 recently donated 538 books to the reading program at Spotsylvania Elementary School. “Bringing a positive impact to our local communities is a cornerstone of our fraternity,” said Dave Bennett, Worshipful Master of Spotsylvania Lodge. “I’m very pleased that we were given an opportunity so soon to provide something for the local youth.”
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
mainstreetnews.com

Check completes kindergarten reading program

The Commerce Public Library has announced that another patron, Sawyer Check, has completed the 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten program. Parents and Grandparents interested in taking part in this program are encouraged to ask at the front desk for information. Children's Librarian Catherine Harris says, "It will be interesting to see...
COMMERCE, GA
dbu.edu

Read to Succeed: Spotlight on DBU’s Literacy and ESL Program

"God chose written language as the means for giving everyone the opportunity to know the Lord. How can we teach and make disciples if we can't communicate, if we can't read and write and share our relationship with our Lord and Savior to others?" Dr. Mark Martin, Program Director for the Master of Education in Reading, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, and Master of Science in Learning Technologies.
DALLAS, TX
carrollconews.com

Summer Reading Program raises $19,955 for library

The 2021 Berryville Library Summer Reading Program goes into the books as the most successful summer reading program yet, breaking last year’s record of number of hours read. Thanks to the generous challenge made by Dr. Lyman and Betty Squires, Dr. Beth Squires, Gray Squires and R. Dawn Allen, and Tyler and Emily Squires, nearly 600 people read this summer. The Squires family issued a challenge that they would donate $1 for every hour read up to 15,000 hours.
BERRYVILLE, AR
Kokomo Tribune

Local arts organizations, libraries join for SoIN Big Read program

NEW ALBANY — A new program is bringing together Southern Indiana libraries and organizations through one book. The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana is collaborating with local partners to launch the SoIN Big Read, a regional community reading event focused on the book “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
El Campo Leader-News

Northside introduces new reading program

New to the staff at Northside Elementary is librarian Cynthia Maffett, but she’s not the only thing that’s new to the campus. Introduced last month, fourth and fifth grade students began participating in Beanstack, a digital reading program that has enabled kids to log their reading time and earn digital badges as well as other rewards.
EDUCATION
nmu.edu

Two Books Program Author Readings, Panel Oct. 6

The Two Books, Two Communities program, a partnership between Northern Michigan University and the Marquette and Alger County communities, will host its Fried Walleye and Cherry Pie Author Readings and Panel Discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, via Zoom. Access the link at nmu.edu/onebook/twobooks or the Peter White Public Library site at pwpl.info/events.
MARQUETTE, MI
wabi.tv

Ellsworth Public Library to host ‘Big Read’ program events

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Over the next six weeks, the Ellsworth Public Library will host a series of events as part of the National Endowment for the Arts “Big Read” program. All the events and programs will be centered around a book by Roz Chast, “Can’t We Talk About Something...
ELLSWORTH, ME
abc12.com

Community Read program restarting in Flint and Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The goal is to engage the community in promoting inclusion and understanding differing points of view through a literary journey. The Flint & Genesee Literacy Network is restarting the Community Read program. Executive Director Angela Hood-Beaugard said the first book will be “Caste: The Origins of our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson.
FLINT, MI
L'Observateur

Organizations invited to apply to host a PRIME TIME reading program

NEW ORLEANS — Community organizations that work with children and families are invited to apply for a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to host a PRIME TIME reading program in Spring 2022. Applications will be accepted between October 1 and October 15 at www.primetimefamily.org. Schools, libraries, museums,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bhsu.edu

BHSU MASTER OF EDUCATION IN READING PROGRAM RECEIVES FULL ACCREDITATION FROM THE COUNCIL FOR THE ACCREDITATION OF EDUCATOR PREPARATION

Black Hills State University received full accreditation of its Master of Education in Reading from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). The M.Ed. in Reading is the latest of BHSU’s programs to be accredited by CAEP. The University’s undergraduate education programs were fully accredited in 2018 and will be reviewed again in 2025.
SPEARFISH, SD
Longview News-Journal

Longview ISD middle school program helps students strengthen reading skills

A new reading club at a Longview ISD middle school campus is helping students catch up after losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Judson STEAM Academy students not only are improving their reading, but the Bounce Back Reading Club is providing a safe space for them to freely grow academically and as leaders, school officials say.
LONGVIEW, TX
New JCHS to hold college planning conference for juniors and seniors

Junction City High School will resume their annual college planning conference for JCHS juniors and seniors. The event 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the new high school auxiliary gym will give prospective students the opportunity to gather information about public and private colleges, universities and technical colleges in Kansas and the region.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
