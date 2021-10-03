CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson-Boston College locked in a tight one at the break

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

No. 25 Clemson entered the half with a 13-6 lead over Boston College.

The Tigers were finally able to find some footing offensively. While it only had 13 points to show for it, Clemson was able to move the ball up and down the field, accounting for 261 yards of the total offense heading into the break.

For the first time this season against an FBS opponent, Clemson was able to lean heavily on its running game, at least for the first half. Between Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah and D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers rushed for 162 net yards on 17 carries, that number inflated by Pace’s 59-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Defensively, it stood strong. The defense was able to rattle Boston College starting quarterback Dennis Grosel who completed just 9 of 16 passes for 86 yards and an interception in the game’s first half.

Pat Garwo III, who came into the game averaging 103 yards per game and 6.8 yards per carry, had 43 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Nolan Turner came away with an interception with 8:58 remaining in the second quarter. Grosel’s pass was a little high for Zay Flowers, who tipped the ball into the waiting hands of Turner.

Following Clemson’s third forced turnover of the season, the Tigers had to settle for a field goal. B.T. Potter made his second field goal of the quarter, this one coming from 40-yards out. Potter accounted for six of Clemson’s 13 first-half points.

The defense fed off the crowd noise and was able to hold an Eagles team averaging 41.25 points per game to just six points, coming on two made field goals by Connor Lytton.

Boston College will get the ball to begin the second half.

