WSSU suffers 73-7 loss to Chowan for second-worst loss in school history

TATUM - Nothing rips out your heart quite like high school football. With 9:25 left in the game, the Tatum Eagles led the Gladewater Bears by 14. At the 28 second mark, the Bears were ahead 29-28. Bear Senior QB DJ Allen led the comeback and completed a two-point pass for the margin of victory. Allen plans to play next year at TCU. It was the opening district game for both Tatum, 4-1, (0-1) and Gladewater, 2-2, (1-0). After the game, Tatum HC/AD reflected on the loss. “That was certainly a tough loss. When you lose a game like that in the final seconds, you can’t help but dwell on the thought of if we could have only held them off at the end. But the truth is, there were plays to be made throughout the game that we didn’t take advantage of such as three 1st half turnovers, only one of which resulted in points. After the game, I told the kids that I understand how much this one stings. I said that there will be the tendency to want to blame one person or one side of the ball, but we ALL lost this one together. As a team, we should have never allowed ourselves to be put in the position to lose at the end of the game. You have to give Gladewater credit, they made the plays down the stretch that needed to be made to win the game,” he stated.

GLADEWATER, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO