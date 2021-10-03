CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

WSSU suffers 73-7 loss to Chowan for second-worst loss in school history

By John Dell
greensboro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has gotten even worse for Winston-Salem State’s football team. The Rams made the long trip to take on Chowan on Saturday night, but got clobbered 73-7 at Garrison Stadium for the school’s second-worst loss in history. The Hawks (5-0, 2-0 CIAA) scored on their first four possessions to lead...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Latest Crushing Loss

The Detroit Lions fell to 0-5 this afternoon, losing yet another heartbreaker. Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph sent Detroit home losers with a walk-off 54-yard field goal. Mind you, this is moments after the Lions took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds to play. After D’Andre Swift scored on a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Massey
Person
Johnson C. Smith
MLive.com

5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Rutgers and a final score prediction

It’s now Week 6 and Michigan State is in the same situation as when the season began – undefeated and heading on the road for a conference game. The No. 11 Spartans (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) play at Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday (noon, BTN) and are looking to continue their best start since 2015. Michigan State won 48-31 against Western Kentucky last week while Rutgers is coming off back-to-back defeats – 20-13 at Michigan and 52-13 against Ohio State last week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Inside Nova

In loss, McLean improves in second half

It was their second-half effort and performance that the McLean Highlanders took some pride in Sept. 25 by not giving up and continuing to play hard and tough against the host South Lakes Seahawks. McLean (1-4) lost the non-district high-school football game in a blowout, 39-14 after trailing 32-7 at...
HIGH SCHOOL
Baker City Herald

EOU suffers first loss of season

LA GRANDE — No. 11 Eastern Oregon suffered its first loss of the year, losing in brutal fashion to rival College of Idaho. The Yotes limited the Mountaineer’s offensive output throughout the game, winning 24-7 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25. The College of Idaho totaled 419 yards to...
LA GRANDE, OR
lemoncitylive.com

FAU Football: Owls suffer a disappointing loss to Air Force, 31-7

After blowing out opponents the past two weeks, FAU football is on the other side of the stick as they lose Saturday night to the Air Force Falcons, 31-7. What was apparent was how the Owls were visibly overwhelmed by the triple-option style of offense and the statistics show it all. FAU fans thought that their rushing defense against the Florida Gators was concerning, but against Air Force, they gave up 446 yards on the ground.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#American Football#Wssu#Winston Salem State#Southern Division#Division Ii
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 1-Word Reaction To Today’s Craziness

Even Russell Wilson was shocked by the craziness in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals played one of the wildest games of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay finally emerged with a 25-22 win over Cincinnati, thanks to a game-winning field goal...
NFL
wgel.com

Second Tough Loss For GU Football

Greenville University’s football team took a trip to northern Illinois last Saturday to battle Trinity International. The Panthers suffered a tough loss by the score of 26-21. Greenville led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime. It was still a one point GU lead after three quarters, but...
GREENVILLE, IL
grandcoulee.com

Raiders suffer football loss to Gorillas

The Lake Roosevelt Raiders football team lost 28-8 to the Davenport Sept. 23, unable to stop the Gorillas' running game. Davenport put the first points on the board with a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion to go up 8-0. In the second quarter, Raider Gabe Waters recovered a Gorilla...
DAVENPORT, WA
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa suffers first loss at Clear Creek-Amana

TIFFIN — Self-inflicted wounds hurt Oskaloosa as they suffered their first loss of the season on Friday in a 48-9 district-opening defeat to Clear Creek-Amana. The Clippers would capitalize on the Indians’ miscues as they returned two block punts for touchdowns and another fumble for a touchdown as Osky finished with four turnovers on the night.
TIFFIN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Suffer Crushing Injury Loss On Sunday

The New England Patriots shaky start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday grew even worse when the team announced a piece of devastating injury news. Longtime franchise running back James White left the game in the second quarter with a hip injury, marking a major blow to Bill Belichick’s backfield. The Patriots ruled the 29-year-old ballcarrier out for the rest of the contest soon after he went back into the locker room.
NFL
Columbus Telegram

Warriors suffer homecoming loss

Something had to give last Friday night when 0-4 North Bend Central took on 0-5 Schuyler Central in Schuyler's homecoming football game. Alas, the Warriors continued to struggle on offense and were unable to control the North Bend passing game in a 40-0 defeat. On an ideal night for a...
COLUMBUS, NE
wellsboroathletics.com

Hornets suffer 21-0 loss to Troy.

After a 22-day layoff the Wellsboro Varsity Football team retook the field but came up short in a 21-0 loss to Troy on Saturday, September 25. The Trojans also shutout Wellsboro last year, 41-0. As the Hornets offense sputtered all night (Troy allowed just 29 yards of total offense in...
TROY, PA
saintmaryssports.com

Cardinals suffer 1st loss of year

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Saint Mary's University women's soccer team was treading in unfamiliar territory Sunday afternoon in its nonconference game against UW-Stout. For the first time all season, the Cardinals did not score the game's first goal — meaning, for the first time all year, Saint Mary's had to play the role of the hunter, rather than the hunted.
SOCCER
thehendersonnews.com

Eagles suffer first loss against Gladewater

TATUM - Nothing rips out your heart quite like high school football. With 9:25 left in the game, the Tatum Eagles led the Gladewater Bears by 14. At the 28 second mark, the Bears were ahead 29-28. Bear Senior QB DJ Allen led the comeback and completed a two-point pass for the margin of victory. Allen plans to play next year at TCU. It was the opening district game for both Tatum, 4-1, (0-1) and Gladewater, 2-2, (1-0). After the game, Tatum HC/AD reflected on the loss. “That was certainly a tough loss. When you lose a game like that in the final seconds, you can’t help but dwell on the thought of if we could have only held them off at the end. But the truth is, there were plays to be made throughout the game that we didn’t take advantage of such as three 1st half turnovers, only one of which resulted in points. After the game, I told the kids that I understand how much this one stings. I said that there will be the tendency to want to blame one person or one side of the ball, but we ALL lost this one together. As a team, we should have never allowed ourselves to be put in the position to lose at the end of the game. You have to give Gladewater credit, they made the plays down the stretch that needed to be made to win the game,” he stated.
GLADEWATER, TX
ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hayshighguidon.com

Indians suffer loss against Garden City Buffaloes

On Sept. 24, the Indian football team hosted the Garden City Buffaloes at Lewis Field Stadium and lost, 27-21, on Senior Night for the Indians. The Indians only had one possession throughout the first quarter but ended up having to punt the ball after a failed third down. Senior Jaren...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Winston-Salem Journal

WSSU visits Chowan in CIAA football game, seeking first victory

A preview of the Winston-Salem State-Chowan football game:. 1. WSSU’s defense has been a bright spot despite the 0-3 record, but the defense will be in for its toughest test. The Hawks lead the CIAA in scoring at 46 points per game, which is tied for fourth in the country in Division II.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy