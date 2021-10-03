CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland on Cotton: Market Batters Through $1 Mark, Is Demand Still There?

By O.A. Cleveland, Consulting Economist, Cotton Expert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith apologies to Mr. Rogers, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, a beautiful day in the neighborhood, want you be my Magic, Mr. Cotton…” Cotton has us just singing away as past and present demand has pushed and pushed the market to 11-year highs and that Magic Dollar level. Prices settled Thursday evening at 105.80, basis December futures, and were unchanged at Friday noon.

