One More !!?!?? by Mathieu Fiset

 8 days ago

Here's a single from my new album. It's a fast-paced, high-energy composition featuring powerhouse drumming by Larnell Lewis and a blazing synth solo by Jordan Rudess. Late Night TV; One More !!?!??; Not Just Another Monday; Yatchana; Sky High; Fancy Whiskey; Zoot Allures; Cantaloupe Island; Relations à distance; Chill While You Can; Elastic Time Torture; Paralysing Fear; Mismatched Puzzle.

