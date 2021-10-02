N.C. A&T Aggies roll past Robert Morris 41-14 to open Big South Conference play in style
GREENSBORO — The N.C. A&T Aggies welcomed themselves to their new conference with a complete-game effort that had Coach Sam Washington smiling afterward. The Aggies won their first game as a member of the Big South Conference, 41-14 over Robert Morris at Truist Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Colonials were also making their league debut, but had trouble keeping up with the Aggies' size, speed and strength.statesville.com
