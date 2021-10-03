Hall scores on 99-yard return, Ball State beats Army 28-16

Justin Hall returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt threw two TD passes and Ball State beat Army 28-16 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Plitt was 17-of-28 passing for 233 yards with no interceptions and Hall finished with seven receptions for 78 yards.

After Hall's kickoff return, Army was stopped on short on a fourth-and-2 and on the next play Plitt hit Jayshon Jackson down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown and Carson Steele added a 2-yard TD run to give Ball State (2-3) a 21-0 lead with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter and added a 2-yard touchdown run just before halftime to trim the deficit to 21-14 but Army (4-1) would get no closer.

Plitt connected with Yo’Heinz Tyler on an 18-yard pass that gave Ball State a two-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter.

Tyler had 24 carries for 63 yards as the Black Knights finished with 36 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

