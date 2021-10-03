CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Delaware State topples Wagner with TD in second overtime

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cFQsR4r00

Jared Lewis's fourth touchdown pass of the game — 17 yards to Trey Gross in the second overtime — lifted Delaware State to a 33-27 come-from-behind victory over Wagner on Saturday night.

Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed for 169 yards for Delaware State (2-3) and Lewis passed for 169 of the Hornets' 348 total yards.

The Hornets rallied from a 20-7 deficit with 20 consecutive points before Wagner in turn rallied to tie it at 27 on a LeShane Taylor 22-yard pass to Jeremiah Lorick midway through the fourth quarter. It would be the Seahawks' only points after halftime.

Randy Fizer's interception stopped Wagner on the first OT possession but the Hornets failed to capitalize when Jake Bridel missed a 25-yard field goal.

After Lewis's TD pass and subsequent failed 2-point conversion in the second overtime, Wagner's possession ended when Taylor was sacked by Andrew Reese on 4th-and-12 from the 16-yard line.

Wagner's Naiem Simmons caught 6 passes for 136 yards, including a 74-yard hookup with Guenson Alexis on the first play of the game.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
FOOTBALL
merrimack.edu

Conroy, Elliott Lead Warriors to Dominant Win over Delaware State

An early deficit was quickly erased, as the Merrimack College football team scored 47 unanswered points to down Delaware State, 47-10, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. Westin Elliott had a nearly perfect afternoon through the air. His 91.3% completion percentage broke the Merrimack single-game school record for completion percentage. The graduate transfer completed 21 of 23 passes for 336 yards and had six touchdown passes, which tied for the second most in a single game in school history. Pat Conroy had his collegiate best game when he caught five passes for 139 yards and added three scores, which also tied for the second most touchdown receptions in a single game in Merrimack history.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Football
Local
Delaware College Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Latest Crushing Loss

The Detroit Lions fell to 0-5 this afternoon, losing yet another heartbreaker. Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph sent Detroit home losers with a walk-off 54-yard field goal. Mind you, this is moments after the Lions took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds to play. After D’Andre Swift scored on a...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Lewis
ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Clemson falls in double overtime to NC State

Four games into the season and the Tigers are still looking for answers on the offensive side of the ball. NC State knocked off No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in double overtime to drop the Tigers to 2-2 on the season and effectively end any College Football Playoff hopes for Dabo Swinney's team.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Seahawks#American Football#Td#Hornets#Ap
WHIO Dayton

Dayton loses in overtime at Morehead State

The Dayton Flyers came back trailing by as much as ten points on three different occasions against Morehead State Saturday afternoon but lost in overtime, 45-38, at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, KY. UD quarterback Jack Cook passed for 428 yards and two touchdowns, including two rushing scores but his last pass of the day was intercepted in the end zone. Mark Pappas threw for 481 yards and six scores for the Eagles. The Flyers fell to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in Pioneer Football League play.
DAYTON, OH
newscenter1.tv

FOOTBALL: Black Hills State rallies to beat Adams State in overtime

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Black Hills State celebrated homecoming on Saturday by hosting Adams State. After trailing by 21 points at halftime, the Yellow Jackets battled back to beat the Grizzlies, 51-48 in overtime. Quarterback Chance Eben ran 19 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Nolan Susel also had three...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Field Hockey Loses in Double Overtime

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State field hockey erased a 2-0 fourth quarter deficit to force overtime but the Western Connecticut Colonials were able to produce the game winner in the second overtime to earn the Little East victory Tuesday evening at Maple Street Field in Framingham. Framingham State lost 3-2...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota-Duluth stuns Dragons on homecoming with last-second TD

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota-Duluth played the role of spoiler on Saturday before the 1,849 fans at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium. The No. 22-ranked Bulldogs denied Minnesota State Moorhead (2-3, 2-3 NSIC) a homecoming victory celebration, scoring a last-second touchdown to clinch a 26-21 win over the Dragons in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

K-State soccer upends KU in overtime

Kansas State soccer ended its losing streak in dramatic fashion Thursday night in Lawrence, topping Kansas, 2-1, in overtime. The latest edition of the Sunflower Showdown required an extra 8:21 of game time before K-State’s Caylee Thornhill scored the overtime golden goal to lift the visitors to a victory at Rock Chalk Park.
KANSAS STATE
utrockets.com

Rockets Fall to Kent State in Overtime, 2-1

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo came up on the short end of a 2-1 (OT) decision to Kent State (6-3-1, 2-0-1 MAC) on Thursday evening in a tightly-contested game at Paul Hotmer Field. The defeat was the Rockets' first in four overtime contests this season and drops their overall record to 7-2-2 (2-1-0 MAC).
TOLEDO, OH
klkntv.com

Nebraska falls to No. 20 Michigan State in overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska falls to No. 20 Michigan State 23-20 in overtime. Nebraska started on a high note in the first quarter as Marquel Dismuke intercepted Michigan State’s quarterback Payton Thorne on the Spartan’s opening drive. But during Nebraska’s first possession, Adrian Martinez was hit in the chin and left the game. Logan Smothers came in relief, but Martinez returned several drives later.
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC News

ABC News

416K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy