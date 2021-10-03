Man Shot By Unknown Offender In East Chatham Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was denied for two men charged with carjacking a woman and two children on Friday according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Luis Gomez-Garcia, 28, and Christopher Krieg, 32, each appeared in Bond Court; the two men were denied bond. They’re charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and three counts of aggravated kidnapping.
The office said On Oct. 8 around 4:48 p.m., the victim and her children, ages 5 and 10, were leaving a shopping mall located at 270 W. North Ave. As they entered the vehicle, the men approached the woman, with her window down, and held a knife to the victim’s throat.
The men got into the vehicle demanding her belongings and told the victim to drive to her house, but the victim drove to a different location. The men fled in the car after releasing the woman and her children.
An investigation was conducted by the Villa Park Police along with the Chicago Police Department; leading authorities to the 2900 block of W. Harrison in Chicago around 7:21 p.m. where the men were located with the vehicle and weapon and taken into custody.
Both men are due back in court on Nov. 8.
