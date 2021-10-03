CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Hall Held To Put Spotlight On Wrongful Convictions

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday is International Wrongful Conviction Day.

To honor that, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby held a town hall to put the spotlight on 10 men who, combined, spent more than 260 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit.

The event was held at the University of Maryland Baltimore School of Social Work campus. It comes after Mosby launched a unit in the city that worked together to get the 10 men their freedom.

Her campaign featured interviews with the exonerated men about what it’s been like for themselves and their families.

