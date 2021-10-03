CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘I would be considered in many cases to be a miracle’: Man released from hospital after 67 days of battling COVID-19

By Mye Owens
WATE
WATE
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5nX5_0cFQsEqe00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 67 days in the hospital, one Tennessee man is heading home after a strenuous battle with COVID-19.

We first told you Joe Gammons’ story from inside the COVID ICU unit at St. Thomas West , where he spent weeks in and out of comas and on an ECMO machine after contracting the virus from his oldest daughter.

“I was in disbelief. I knew that I was hooked up to something severe because I had a lot of hoses running out of me, and when I was able to look over to the right, I could tell I was on an ECMO machine,” Gammons said. “The trauma I had experienced from catching COVID, I had died five times and luckily I was revived. They really had to come up with a creative solution to save my life.”

But after two months in a hospital room, Gammons finally gets to spend Friday night back in his own bed.

“I am super excited to go home. I can’t even put into words just how excited I am. When my wife came here today she was in tears as soon as she walked through the door,” Gammons said.

Ribbons across Knoxville mark start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Gammons was released on the first day of a new month. He says it’s representative of a new life.

“I would say to all the naysayers out there when it comes to the vaccine, at least go and have a conversation with your doctor,” Gammons said. “I never expected to be here in a million years and the travesty is that most people are not as fortunate as I am. As a matter of fact, I would be considered, in many cases, to be a miracle to have made it this far.”

Gammons says he had the opportunity to get the vaccine early on, but decided against it. Now he plans to take the shot as soon as possible with consent from his doctor during his recovery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

WATE

WATE

