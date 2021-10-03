CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMS Racing NCWTS Talladega Superspeedway Recap

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado. - Sheldon Creed raced into Talladega Superspeedway five points below the cutline in the Round of 8, looking to pad his points total with stage points and a good finish. - Creed lined up in the ninth position to start the race, staying...

