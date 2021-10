A 6-0 start was not meant to be for Penn State. After getting out to a 17-3 lead behind quarterback Sean Clifford, the Nittany Lions watched Iowa slowly chip away at the lead. With Clifford sidelined due to injury, Penn State was unable to generate enough offense as the Hawkeyes scored late and came away with the 23-20 win.

