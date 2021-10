BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least nine people were shot and three were killed in Baltimore in less than 12 hours. A mass shooting happened in the 1200 block of Patterson Park Avenue Wednesday evening. According to police, shots rang out around 6:45 p.m and six people were shot at that one location. Police said a 38-year-old woman died in that shooting. “At this point, it’s not even a shock anymore it becomes like a norm and it’s sad to say that,” a Baltimore resident told WJZ. In another shooting early Thursday morning, police said a 29-year-old was shot in the head inside a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO