CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Sword-wielding man dressed as ninja injures soldiers training at California airport

By Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsEvz_0cFQr3G700

(NEXSTAR) – On Sept. 18, police responded to a report of an assault at the Inyokern Airport in Inyokern, where 26 special operations soldiers were “hunkered down” in a hangar following the attacks, Stars and Stripes reported.

A man in California has been arrested after striking a special operations soldier with a sword and injuring another with a piece of asphalt, all while dressed in “full ninja garb,” according to an incident report that has since been confirmed by a U.S. Army spokesperson.

Capitol Police chief talks about insurrection, says force is ‘in a better place’

Police were able to locate the suspect, who then “brandished the sword at deputies” before officers deployed non-lethal projectile rounds, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release . The suspect ran off, after which deputies used a Taser to subdue him and place him under arrest.

The sheriff’s office has identified the attacker as 25-year-old Gino Rivera. He has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon with the intent to resist or prevent an arrest, vandalism, and obstructing/delaying a peace officer in the discharge of their duties, according to police.

One of the victims told officials that he was smoking a cigarette outside the hangar when the suspect approached and asked if he knew who he was, or where his family was. The soldier replied that he did not, at which point the man slashed him with the sword.

Rensselaer County emergency services memorial ceremony

The soldier then ran back to the hangar, where he and another soldier began locking the doors. The suspect followed, kicking and punching the doors, before grabbing a chunk of asphalt and throwing it through a window, striking one of the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXs8P_0cFQr3G700
The suspect threw a rock into the hangar, injuring a soldier, before police arrived and apprehended the attacker. (Kern County Sheriff’s Office)
Watertown mother and son charged for involvement on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The suspect was also dressed in “full ninja garb,” according to an incident report that began circulating on social media. The report was later verified by an Army spokesperson who spoke with Stars and Stripes.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rivera is currently being held on a $125,000 bond ahead of a hearing on Oct. 25, according to Kern County inmate records .

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man arrested in sword attack at Bakersfield airport: deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man assaulted someone with a sword and threw a rock that hit another person at Inyokern Airport last month, deputies say. Gino Rivera, 35, was arrested after non-lethal rounds and a taser were used, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO: Man arrested after brandishing sword at deputies

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a victim Sept. 18, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s news release. KCSO Ridgecrest deputies and Ridgecrest police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at Inyokern Airport. There, they found Gino Rivera, 35, who then brandished a sword at deputies, deputies said.
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after assault at Ridgecrest airport with sword

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is arrested after an assault with a sword at an airport near Ridgecrest, injuring two people. According to KCSO, on September 18, 2021, at around 1:10 a.m., deputies at the Ridgecrest substation were called to the Inyokern Airport for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
RIDGECREST, CA
fox4kc.com

Fort Leavenworth Army officer dies following illness

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 51-year-old Army officer assigned to Fort Leavenworth died over the weekend following an illness. Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for Soldiers Col. Charles (Chuck) Rambo died Saturday, Sept. 25, according to U.S. Army officials. Rambo served in his current position since 2019 and at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#U S Army#Capitol Police
KRQE News 13

Foam bullets used in arrest of knife-wielding man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe police officer opened fire on a knife-wielding man on Friday. Santa Fe police say they fired less-lethal foam bullets, hitting 39-year-old David Gutierrez in the back. Police say, leading up to this, Gutierrez was walking around the area of Cerrillos and Richards...
SANTA FE, NM
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Marine lieutenant colonel who demanded ‘accountability’ in brig, not charged

Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, who recently garnered considerable attention for social media posts and videos demanding “accountability” is now in military jail, the Marine Corps announced. He is in pretrial confinement at the Regional Brig for Marine Corps Installations East at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, pending an Article 32 preliminary...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Remains found confirmed to belong to wanted criminal

Remains found confirmed to belong to wanted criminal. North Country Report: Canada Street is walking-only for Lake George Oktoberfest. National Grid expects higher heating costs for some. APD therapy dog and handler respond to teen in crisis call Tuesday. Ted's Fish Fry giving employees three days off. Capital Region natives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Press

Navy veteran’s remains could be exhumed from Florida cemetery on charge he killed woman in Virginia murder-suicide

Gregory Lavon Curtis was laid to rest six months ago at a national veterans’ cemetery in South Florida. A Navy honor guard played taps at his funeral, presenting a folded American flag to the family of the 54-year-old Navy veteran. “Devoted son and father,” said the epitaph on the white headstone, also mentioning Curtis’ service in the Persian Gulf. But a day after Curtis’ burial, cemetery ...
FLORIDA STATE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

1K+
Followers
630
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy