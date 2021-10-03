CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backup QB Mayer lifts Miami (OH) over Central Michigan

By Associated Press
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Backup quarterback AJ Mayer threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to rally Miami (OH) to a 28-17 victory over Central Michigan in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Starting QB Brett Gabbert staked the RedHawks (2-3, 1-0) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead with touchdown strikes to Andrew Homer and Jack Sorenson, covering 24 and 36 yards, respectively.

Miami was leading 14-7 when an injury sidelined Gabbert late in the second quarter.

Daniel Richardson gave Central Michigan a 17-14 lead on an 11-yard TD toss to Dallas Dixon with 1:25 gone in the fourth quarter. But Mayer connected with Nate Muersch for a 23-yard TD on the ensuing possession and wrapped up the win with a 11-yard scoring strike to Sorenson with 7:44 left to play.

Frenzy Preview: Competition heats up during Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Unity Christian football team hasn’t been tested all year while emerging as one of the most dominant teams in the area this fall. The Unity Christian Crusaders are averaging an astounding 55 points per game while holding their opponents to less than two touchdowns per game.
