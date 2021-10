Aragami 2 Review (PS5) – I’m convinced that the most difficult kind of review to write isn’t about a game you hate, or a game you love, but a game you really just don’t know what to think about, and Aragami 2 is that game for me. Other than annoyed, with brief moments of enjoyment, like having someone throw fries at your face but you still appreciate the odd one that makes it into your mouth – I don’t know how to feel about it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO