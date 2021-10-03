CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHEW's Mindfulness Meditation

This half hour class provides the fundamentals of Mindfulness Mediation, which is shown to reduce anxiety, depression and to improve well-being. Through increased awareness of body sensations, thoughts and emotions and a reduction in stress sensations these practices are intended to enhance the participant’s ability to recognize and respond to the stressors of everyday life. Through meditation and awareness exercises, we will explore this practical time-proven approach to living fully in the present moment.

EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
csusignal.com

Exploring the Benefits of Meditation

It is easy for many to get overwhelmed by the stress of college life. The switch back to live classes and ongoing virus concerns can add to the anxiety, which is why it is important to focus on mental as well as physical health. Mindfulness and meditation are great ways to find balance during hectic times.
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

The Story of a Roadrunner and Meditations

A great deal of research proves its effectiveness of meditation. Research shows that spending time in nature is associated with good health and well-being. Meditating in nature has more therapeutic effects. The meditation:. Meditation is the activity of sitting quietly and directing your attention. It is a most effective practice...
YOGA
Yoga Journal

A Meditation For Reconnecting With Your Breath

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. This short breath-based meditation can help stop the constant chaos in your mind. Take time out of your busy day to recenter yourself—and your body—around your breath. In this guided meditation, you’ll focus on the natural flow of the breath, taking your attention away from the thoughts and fears of the external world. This is also a great to practice to settle your thoughts before a longer meditation session. Join yoga teacher Leah Cullis for this short meditation.
YOGA
Colgate University

Colgate Syllabus: Mind and Brain in Meditation

Editor’s note: Wondering what’s happening in the classroom at Colgate? Here’s a real-time glimpse into academic life on campus — a syllabus from a course underway this semester. This course examines the historical contexts of mindful sitting through studying practices such as Dhyana, Ch’an, Zazen, and meditation. Defining the ancient...
MindBodyGreen

Learn How To Witness The Mind With This Yoga Teacher's 3 Top Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When we tap into witness consciousness through meditation, we can more easily bring that awareness and steadiness into daily life. As the mind quiets and disengages from the chatter, we can view what's happening from an elevated vantage point. We can respond and react with less judgment and more authenticity. With practice, dedication, and patience, we strengthen our ability to hear and express ourselves more deeply.
YOGA
Thrive Global

The chakra meditation-Blessing to the mankind

God has immensely blessed us by putting various energy chakras in our bodies. In the Bhagwad Geeta, the god has told that he has given the same energy, and the same power to everyone. How much one can leverage the benefits of this energy decides his ability. There are 109...
YOGA
Real Simple

The Mind-Body Benefits of Qi Gong—an Ancient, Meditative Movement Practice

This practice combines slow movements, breathing, stretching, and meditation to help lower stress and focus the mind. There's no doubt that mindfulness and meditation have been proven over and over again to be beneficial for everything from stress relief to sleep. And there's a form of meditation that has been around for thousands of years that you may not be aware of yet, qi gong (pronounced chee-gong). Qi gong, or qigong, is an ancient Chinese practice that involves meditation, controlled breathing, and movement. Qi means energy, and Gong means cultivation or practice. Unlike traditional meditation where you sit still, qi gong involves stretching and some movements and poses that are closely related to Tai Chi. If you're familiar with acupuncture, you may also be familiar with qi, as acupuncture is another modality to balance and regulate the qi (or flow of energy) in the body. That's why qi gong is often used in conjunction with other traditional Chinese medicine modalities.
YOGA
Chronicle

What the Wellness Center's meditative art taught me about self-care

Looking at the Wellness Center’s Moments of Mindfulness calendar, I’ll admit I was skeptical. I am not, in any sense of the word, an art person. My artistic career ended with my mastery of stick figures somewhere around third grade — I never learned to hold a pen correctly, and so anything I attempt to draw usually ends up covered in thick smudges of ink.
MENTAL HEALTH
mysolluna.com

Resiliency Meditation

Namaste Beauties and welcome to our practical enlightenment meditation series, where our specific meditation today is Resiliency. As we go through life, sometimes we feel like we’re getting battered down. There’s so much coming at us. We can feel stressed. We can feel frazzled. We can feel over-scheduled and over-worked. It’s important, especially in these times to call on our inner resiliency and the part of us that is limitless and the part of us that doesn’t have the same sorts of limitations as when we identify with the limited ego.
YOGA
POPSUGAR

If Your Thoughts Race at Night, Sleep Meditations Can Help Calm Your Mind

I'm normally a pretty easy sleeper, to the point of being boring about it. I fall asleep within a few minutes, I usually sleep through the night, and I typically wake up on time to my alarm. Lather, rinse, repeat. It wasn't until this past year that I realized how much my sleep schedule could be disrupted by stress and anxiety, when I started struggling to not only fall asleep but also stay asleep through the night. I would drift off fitfully, sleep a few hours, and wake up long before my alarm went off, completely alert. I started taking ZzzQuil and CBD sleep gummies, turned up my white-noise machine, put my phone down a little earlier before bed. Nothing seemed to help.
MENTAL HEALTH
thecollegianur.com

Mindfulness and meditation practices offer holistic wellness approach at UR

University of Richmond community members trying to make healthier lifestyle choices while navigating a busy world can find a holistic approach to wellness through several UR services, including the Well-Being Center’s mindfulness and meditation programs. “I think it would be beneficial for students and all people in society to learn...
RICHMOND, VA
27east.com

Exploring The Art Of Meditation At The Parrish

Let’s face it, it’s been a tough year and a half for us all with shifting business models and lifestyles due to COVID-19, which has brought drastic changes that no one could have foreseen in late 2019. For healthy living expert Julie Sacks, who, in 2020, relocated from New York...
YOGA
bostonreview.net

Meditations on Lines

Water takes the path of least resistance. Any competent plumber spouts this tried & true logic. Water disobeys. Water wants what water wants. Water claims & claims. If you live in the desert long enough, you become watchful of water. Water makes up 83% of lungs; 74% of brain & heart. Tuning fork of organs. Protective. Even, our watery bones. You meet the saguaro & touch your clavicle in kindship. What you can lug around. How roots tendril inside a body. You wonder how long before the spikes & spindles evolve you.
LIFESTYLE
mysolluna.com

Clear Communication Meditation

Namaste Beauties and welcome back to our practical enlightenment meditation, where our specific meditation today is on Clear Communication. Our throat chakra, the Shuda chakra is a very powerful energy center in the body because it connects our expression in the world from the inside to the outside. When we...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Mindfulness meditation helps preterm-born adolescents

Adolescents born prematurely present a high risk of developing executive, behavioral and socio-emotional difficulties. Now, researchers from Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have revealed that practicing mindfulness may help improve these various skills. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests using mindfulness as a means of clinical intervention with adolescents, whether prematurely born or not.
MENTAL HEALTH

