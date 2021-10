I think that you should revise the mask mandate that you made for schools around the state. The reason you should do this is because people have found a loophole in it. The mandate states that you will only be excused from wearing a mask if you have a note from your parent or guardian saying wearing a mask will be likely to cause or worsen any illness. The mandate should state that you need a note from a medical professional.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO