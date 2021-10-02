Letter: Please think of those you care about, not just yourself
Protesters demand freedom from mask and vaccine mandates, claiming personal choice. For most medical decisions, I would agree. However, the coronavirus is highly contagious and the anti-vax community chooses to ignore this fact. When you become infected, OK fine, that resulted from a personal choice not to protect yourself. But then you will likely infect a few more people — who will it be? Someone you live with? A child? Your co-worker? Someone you sit behind in church? Someone in line with you at the grocery?www.eastoregonian.com
