Sammy R. Pool, 48, of New Boston, TX passed away September 30, 2021. He was born January 7, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, to Alvin Pool and Teresa Gauntt. He married Robbie Redman on March 21, 2009. He was employed with the Texas Department of Transportation in New Boston for 22 years. Sammy was well-loved by all who knew him. He took pride in his work and always tried to do a good job at whatever he was doing. He was a great friend. He loved "his people" and would do anything to help out when someone needed him. He was a good brother and son. Keeping his family close was so important to him. He was the best daddy. His babies were his greatest pride and joy. He was the center of their world. Sammy Pool was an amazing husband. He and Robbie built a beautiful life together and for over 15 years his place was by her side. He was so loved and he will forever be missed. He is survived by his wife, Robbie, and his children, Travis and Averie of New Boston, TX; his mother and step-father, Teresa and Joe Gauntt from Simms, TX; father and step-mother, Alvin and Roxie Pool of Simms, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Marty and Tonya Pool from Redwater, TX; sister, Terri Pool from Simms, TX; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by S.T. and Agatha Pool, Bonard Smith, Betty & Coy Barron, Uncle Paul Smith, and Aunt Debbie Burnett. Visitation will be at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home on Sunday, October 3rd from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. A celebration of Sammy's life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 4th at First Baptist Church New Boston, Tx. Graveside service will follow at Ringwood Cemetery in New Boston, TX. Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.