CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Boston, TX

SAMMY R. POOL

Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy R. Pool, 48, of New Boston, TX passed away September 30, 2021. He was born January 7, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, to Alvin Pool and Teresa Gauntt. He married Robbie Redman on March 21, 2009. He was employed with the Texas Department of Transportation in New Boston for 22 years. Sammy was well-loved by all who knew him. He took pride in his work and always tried to do a good job at whatever he was doing. He was a great friend. He loved "his people" and would do anything to help out when someone needed him. He was a good brother and son. Keeping his family close was so important to him. He was the best daddy. His babies were his greatest pride and joy. He was the center of their world. Sammy Pool was an amazing husband. He and Robbie built a beautiful life together and for over 15 years his place was by her side. He was so loved and he will forever be missed. He is survived by his wife, Robbie, and his children, Travis and Averie of New Boston, TX; his mother and step-father, Teresa and Joe Gauntt from Simms, TX; father and step-mother, Alvin and Roxie Pool of Simms, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Marty and Tonya Pool from Redwater, TX; sister, Terri Pool from Simms, TX; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by S.T. and Agatha Pool, Bonard Smith, Betty & Coy Barron, Uncle Paul Smith, and Aunt Debbie Burnett. Visitation will be at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home on Sunday, October 3rd from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. A celebration of Sammy's life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 4th at First Baptist Church New Boston, Tx. Graveside service will follow at Ringwood Cemetery in New Boston, TX. Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
City
Simms, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Redwater, TX
New Boston, TX
Obituaries
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S T#Betty Coy Barron#Bates Rolf Funeral Home#Ringwood Cemetery

Comments / 0

Community Policy