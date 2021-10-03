WILLIAM CANON JR.

William Aubrey "Judge" Canon Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020, at his home in San Marcos, Texas. Judge was born to parents William Aubrey Canon Sr. and Marcelle Canon on January 22, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas. He grew up the youngest of two children and attended Lufkin High School where he was an all-district basketball player as well as the district scoring champion his senior year. Judge then went on to Baylor University where he graduated in 1974 with a degree in political science. After graduation, Judge returned to Lufkin to take over day-to-day operations of his family's clothing store, Canon and Parker, as well as expand into several more locations across east Texas. Judge co-owned and managed Collins and Williams, the men's clothing store located on East Broad Street in downtown Texarkana, which his father had helped found in 1952. Later, Judge opened Canon and Williams, which was located on Summerhill Road and specialized in clothing for men and boys. In 2002, Judge transitioned into the furniture liquidation business where he operated sales across Texas, the Southwest, and East Coast. Judge was well-known for his big personality and booming laugh. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. Judge is survived by his son, William Aubrey "Will" Canon III, and was so proud of Will's family, Nell Canon and grandson, Hayes. He was close, as well, to his life mate, Jerri Seibert, step-son, Zak Seibert and family, Kayla Mattingly and grandson, Grayson Seibert. Judge's sister, Beckie Canon, was not only a loving sister but also his "right-hand person" in business. There will be an online service to celebrate Judge's life on Sunday, October 10th at 3 pm immediately followed by a Zoom gathering. You can view the service at the following link: https://vimeo.com/615413242. To take part in the Zoom gathering, please RSVP to [email protected] The family has set up a donation page at the San Antonio Food Bank in Judge's name. https://my.safoodbank.org/JudgeCanon.