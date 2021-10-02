CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUEST APPEARANCE: Democracy and daily life, Part I — What is democracy?

By TONY DEL PLATO
Finger Lakes Times
 9 days ago

(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part essay; see Part II on Monday’s Opinion Page) All politics is local. The personal is political. Power to the people! Agreeing to disagree. Democracy is a way of thinking as well as a means of choosing leaders. Opposing views are respected and tolerated. Finding common ground and accepting the principles embodied in the Bill of Rights. Democracy is a living process, dynamic, adjusting to new information, new technologies, new goals and agendas. Democracy recognizes the dignity of individuals and peoples.

