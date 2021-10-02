CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: I am in charge of my own health

East Oregonian
 9 days ago

This is America ... land of the free. I have a right to vaccinate or not, wear a mask or not. Because I don’t put on a mask or won’t subject myself to an unproven vaccine does not mean that I'm a bad person, nor am I guilty of any wrongdoing.

The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
East Oregonian

Letter: Comparison between medical choice and drunk driving 'absurd'

There is a fundamental error with the assertion that “the right to infect” others is not a protected liberty. A recent contributor astutely pointed out that drunk driving is prohibited because it poses a risk to other citizens and concluded that, in a similar way, refusing to wear a mask or vaccinate presents a threat to public health. While this argument may seem reasonable at first blush, it is based on the presupposition that an unmasked/unvaccinated person poses a real (as opposed to theoretical) risk to others.
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

19 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Colorado hospital

Nineteen staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Regional Medical Center since July 1, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Sept. 20. In August, the hospital confirmed four positive cases among operating room staff and a separate infection in a staff member at one of its outpatient clinics.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
East Oregonian

County reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, raising pandemic total to 136

PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths this week, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 136. Three of the victims died in July, the county reported. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said the delay was due to issues processing documentation. The four deaths disclosed on...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
vermontbiz.com

VDH: Four more COVID deaths, booster shots available

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health today reported 104 cases of COVID-19 (up 22 from Tuesday), and four more deaths, for 317 statewide. There are 44 people hospitalized (unchanged) and 12 in the ICU (unchanged). In his weekly briefing yesterday, Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak said that while total COVID cases are slowly decreasing in Vermont and the Northeast (and more rapidly in other parts of the US after a Delta variant surge) fatalities and hospitalizations are a trailing indicator. He said if cases continue to fall, then serious illness from the coronavirus should also start to decline.
ESSEX, VT
East Oregonian

Letter: Get vaccinated, wear a mask

If a person is willfully unvaccinated for COVID-19, contracts the disease and requires hospitalization, an insurance company should be able to deny any and all claims this person submits. If a person is willfully unvaccinated for COVID-19, contracts the disease, and gives it to someone who then dies, this unvaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Help! I Got a Mysterious Letter “Warning” Me About My Neighbors.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday. It finally feels like fall where I am—which makes me realize we only have a little bit more time for regular problems before we have to make room for holiday drama! Ask away …
RELATIONSHIPS
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

