Letter: I am in charge of my own health

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health today reported 104 cases of COVID-19 (up 22 from Tuesday), and four more deaths, for 317 statewide. There are 44 people hospitalized (unchanged) and 12 in the ICU (unchanged). In his weekly briefing yesterday, Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak said that while total COVID cases are slowly decreasing in Vermont and the Northeast (and more rapidly in other parts of the US after a Delta variant surge) fatalities and hospitalizations are a trailing indicator. He said if cases continue to fall, then serious illness from the coronavirus should also start to decline.
Comments / 0