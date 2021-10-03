Are these the last warm days of autumn? – Matt
Now that the calendar has turned to October, our average highs plunge from 66 at the beginning of the month to the upper 40s on Halloween. Our highs are going to hit the low 70s for the next couple of days, and it’s reasonable to think these could be the last warm days of fall. The weather on Saturday was picture perfect, and it should be just as nice on Sunday with low in the mid 40s and highs around 70. We’ll see some cloudiness overnight as a system moves north of us through Canada, but we’ll be dry and comfortable Sunday into Monday with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.www.kxly.com
