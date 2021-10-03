CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Are these the last warm days of autumn? – Matt

KXLY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the calendar has turned to October, our average highs plunge from 66 at the beginning of the month to the upper 40s on Halloween. Our highs are going to hit the low 70s for the next couple of days, and it’s reasonable to think these could be the last warm days of fall. The weather on Saturday was picture perfect, and it should be just as nice on Sunday with low in the mid 40s and highs around 70. We’ll see some cloudiness overnight as a system moves north of us through Canada, but we’ll be dry and comfortable Sunday into Monday with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Snow falls on Stevens Pass

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — People driving on Stevens Pass near got see snow Sunday morning. The National Weather Service said a light amount of snow fell overnight. It doesn’t stop there, another inch or two is expected throughout Sunday. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it snowed across U.S. 2...
SKYKOMISH, WA
2 On Your Side

Two potential record-warm days expected this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This stretch of warm and quiet weather continues this week with two potential record warm days for Monday and Tuesday too. The forecast for early this week has high temperatures reaching the low 80s in Buffalo, which is where many daily high temperature records sit too for mid-October. The record high temperature for October 11 is 82 degrees, set back on the date in 1949, and the record high temperature for October 12th is 81 degrees set back in 1893.
BUFFALO, NY
westernmassnews.com

Improving Weather On Columbus Day, Very Warm By Midweek?

Columbus Day arrives with the sun slowly returning, bringing temperatures back up to the 70 degrees mark, making for a pleasant holiday. If you have the day off, it will be a nice day for any outdoor activates, especially as the day goes on. Much of next week is looking dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s each day. We will see a warm and cold front pass Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a low risk for a few showers. Temperatures will be the bigger weather story as they continue to trend around 5-10 degrees above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Canada
KXLY

Chilly start to the week before showers Wednesday -Matt

Windy weather in Washington and showers in Idaho and the Cascades will die down as we head into tonight, leaving a lot of cool and dry air to keep things chilly for the next couple of days. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s around the region as skies clear out. It will be a sunny, cool October day on Monday with highs in the low 50s.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Comfortable Sunday Gives Way To Warm Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another very comfortable night is in play for the area. Generally, we’ll be looking at clear skies with most of our temperatures dipping into the 50s again. The bright and warm weather will continue Monday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Temperatures will also run well above average for most of this week. Fall-like temperatures return for the weekend, though. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain chances during the traditional workweek will be more of an isolated occurrence. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center While we could see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon and Friday afternoon, the best chance for rain this week comes Saturday. In short, this week has a little “something” for most everyone. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy