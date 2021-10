The Swain High Men's Soccer team traveled to Highlands on Monday night to open up conference soccer play against the always tough Highlanders. The Maroon Devils played the game missing 3 key starters for the team. Fourteen minutes into the game Sophomore Owen Craig would take a corner kick and would find Senior Lucas Trantham for a goal off a header. The rest of the first half would remain scoreless with the score remaining 1-0 Devils.

HIGHLANDS, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO